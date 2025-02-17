Business Standard

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals allots 22,150 equity shares under ESOP

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals allots 22,150 equity shares under ESOP

Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals has allotted 22,150 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each under JPL ESOP 2022, to the eligible employee of the Company, upon exercise of vested options.

Consequent to the above allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company has increased from Rs. 13,27,29,810 (constituting of 6,63,64,905 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each) to Rs. 13,27,74,112 (constituting of 6,63,87,056 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 12:41 PM IST

