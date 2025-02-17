Market trade lower; IT shares drop

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 364.71 points or 0.48% to 75,574.79. The Nifty 50 index slipped 103.15 points or 0.45% to 22,826.10.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.76%, and the S&P BSE Small-Cap dropped 1.71%.
The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 605 shares rose and 3,936 shares fell. A total of 118 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, advanced 6.22% to 15.95. The Nifty 27 February 2025 futures were trading at 22,900.50, at a premium of 74.4 points as compared with the spot at 22,826.10.
The Nifty option chain for the 27 February 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 67.6 lakh contracts at the 23,500 strike price. Maximum put OI of 53.3 lakh contracts was seen at 23,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty IT index declined 0.90% to 40,937.90. The index tumbled 4.84% in the past seven consecutive trading session.
L&T Technology Services (down 2.91%), Coforge (down 2.11%), Wipro (down 1.79%), Persistent Systems (down 1.6%) and Infosys (down 1.09%) were the top losers. Among the other losers were LTIMindtree (down 0.73%), Tech Mahindra (down 0.51%), Mphasis (down 0.47%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 0.35%) and HCL Technologies (down 0.03%) declined.
