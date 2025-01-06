Business Standard

Jai Corp Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Jai Corp Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Equinox India Developments Ltd, Orchid Pharma Ltd, Ashoka Buildcon Ltd and ITC Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 January 2025.

Jai Corp Ltd crashed 9.99% to Rs 203.1 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.66 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Equinox India Developments Ltd lost 8.71% to Rs 118.9. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.73 lakh shares in the past one month.

Orchid Pharma Ltd tumbled 8.69% to Rs 1810.4. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 12390 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5200 shares in the past one month.

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd slipped 8.66% to Rs 278.85. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.52 lakh shares in the past one month.

ITC Ltd dropped 8.01% to Rs 443.4. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 11.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.53 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

