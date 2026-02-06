Jain Marmo Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 16.36% to Rs 0.46 crore

Jain Marmo Industries reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 16.36% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.460.5513.045.450.0400.01-0.030-0.02

Powered by Capital Market - Live News