Jain Marmo Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 16.36% to Rs 0.46 croreJain Marmo Industries reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 16.36% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.460.55 -16 OPM %13.045.45 -PBDT0.040 0 PBT0.01-0.03 LP NP0-0.02 100
First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 6:06 PM IST