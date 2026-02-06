Friday, February 06, 2026 | 06:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jain Marmo Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 6:06 PM IST

Sales decline 16.36% to Rs 0.46 crore

Jain Marmo Industries reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 16.36% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.460.55 -16 OPM %13.045.45 -PBDT0.040 0 PBT0.01-0.03 LP NP0-0.02 100

Transglobe Foods reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the December 2025 quarter

TCI Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.38 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Spencer's Retail reports consolidated net loss of Rs 58.35 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals consolidated net profit declines 10.50% in the December 2025 quarter

Fortis Malar Hospitals consolidated net profit rises 100.00% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 6:06 PM IST

