Spencer's Retail reports consolidated net loss of Rs 58.35 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Net Loss of Spencer's Retail reported to Rs 58.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 47.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 2.73% to Rs 502.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 516.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

