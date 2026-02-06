Friday, February 06, 2026 | 06:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals consolidated net profit declines 10.50% in the December 2025 quarter

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals consolidated net profit declines 10.50% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 6:05 PM IST

Sales rise 7.30% to Rs 1898.30 crore

Net profit of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals declined 10.50% to Rs 98.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 109.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 7.30% to Rs 1898.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1769.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1898.301769.21 7 OPM %10.2910.63 -PBDT199.66189.13 6 PBT156.06151.19 3 NP98.31109.84 -10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Fortis Malar Hospitals consolidated net profit rises 100.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Fortis Malar Hospitals consolidated net profit rises 100.00% in the December 2025 quarter

GMM Pfaudler reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.99 crore in the December 2025 quarter

GMM Pfaudler reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.99 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Patback Business reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Patback Business reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Talbros Engineering standalone net profit rises 40.26% in the December 2025 quarter

Talbros Engineering standalone net profit rises 40.26% in the December 2025 quarter

K Z Leasing & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.59 crore in the December 2025 quarter

K Z Leasing & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.59 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 6:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAnthropic Claude CoworkMPC Home Loan RatesGold and Silver Price TodayITC Share PriceQ3 Results TodayBest FD Rates For Senior CitizenGate 2026 Exam DatePersonal Finance