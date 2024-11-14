Business Standard
Jainco Projects (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Jainco Projects (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 6:52 PM IST

Sales reported at Rs 0.03 crore

Net loss of Jainco Projects (India) reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.030.03 0 OPM %-33.330 -PBDT-0.010 0 PBT-0.010 0 NP-0.010 0

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 6:25 PM IST

