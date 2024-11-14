Asian Fertilizers standalone net profit declines 35.71% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 44.16% to Rs 21.35 croreNet profit of Asian Fertilizers declined 35.71% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 44.16% to Rs 21.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 14.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales21.3514.81 44 OPM %1.731.89 -PBDT0.210.31 -32 PBT0.120.19 -37 NP0.090.14 -36
