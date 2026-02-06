James Warren Tea reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.44 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 32.47% to Rs 34.82 crore

Net loss of James Warren Tea reported to Rs 1.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 10.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 32.47% to Rs 34.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 51.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.34.8251.56-10.08-3.490.03-4.68-0.40-5.37-1.4410.30

