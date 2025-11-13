Jamna Auto Industries consolidated net profit declines 0.13% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.52% to Rs 530.88 croreNet profit of Jamna Auto Industries declined 0.13% to Rs 39.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 39.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.52% to Rs 530.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 512.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales530.88512.81 4 OPM %12.9812.88 -PBDT69.4166.62 4 PBT56.2555.71 1 NP39.7439.79 0
