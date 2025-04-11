Friday, April 11, 2025 | 05:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japan equities under stress after testing 18-month low this week

Japan equities under stress after testing 18-month low this week

Image

Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
Japan stocks slumped on Friday amid sustained selling pressure as electronics and communication shares saw hefty selling. The benchmark index Nikkei 225 slumped around 3% to end at 33585. The index had lost around 6% in intraday moves but cut losses as session progressed. Sony Corp and Seiko Epson Corp lost 7.40% and 6.70% respectively. With this slide, Nikkei has lost around 11% in last two weeks. The index tested lowest in one and half years this week before witnessing a recovery. Strength in Japanese Yen against the US dollar is keeping stocks under stress in Japan. Broad worries over US tariffs are hurting as well.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indices rally as Trump's tariff pause lifts sentiment; Nifty closes above 22,800

Indices rally as Trump's tariff pause lifts sentiment; Nifty closes above 22,800

Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index records a surge of 4.09%, NIFTY climbs 1.92%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index records a surge of 4.09%, NIFTY climbs 1.92%

Nifty April futures trade at premium

Nifty April futures trade at premium

Market ends with major gains; Sensex breaches 75k; Nifty settles above 22,800

Market ends with major gains; Sensex breaches 75k; Nifty settles above 22,800

TCS slips after Q4 profit declines

TCS slips after Q4 profit declines

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 11 2025 | 5:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayToday Upper Circuit Stock ListWhy are Stock Market Rising TodayQ4 Results TodayRCB vs DC Playing 11Gold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVECompanies Q4 ResultsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon