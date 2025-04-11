Friday, April 11, 2025 | 05:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty April futures trade at premium

Nifty April futures trade at premium

Image

Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

NSE India VIX dropped 6.17% to 20.11.

The Nifty April 2025 futures closed at 22,948, a premium of 119.45 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,828.55 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 surged 429.40 points or 1.92% to 22,828.55.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 6.17% to 20.11.

Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Motors and Infosys were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The April 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 24 April 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Market ends with major gains; Sensex breaches 75k; Nifty settles above 22,800

Market ends with major gains; Sensex breaches 75k; Nifty settles above 22,800

TCS slips after Q4 profit declines

TCS slips after Q4 profit declines

INR surges as dollar index slips to 3-year low; Benchmark indices rally on tariff postponement

INR surges as dollar index slips to 3-year low; Benchmark indices rally on tariff postponement

TCS' net profit slips 1.26% QoQ in Q4 FY25; final dividend at Rs 30/shr

TCS' net profit slips 1.26% QoQ in Q4 FY25; final dividend at Rs 30/shr

China stocks near one week top, tariff worries to persist

China stocks near one week top, tariff worries to persist

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 11 2025 | 4:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayToday Upper Circuit Stock ListWhy are Stock Market Rising TodayQ4 Results TodayRCB vs DC Playing 11Gold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVECompanies Q4 ResultsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon