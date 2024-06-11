Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Japan Nikkei extends gain on Tuesday

Image

Last Updated : Jun 11 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Japan share market finished session modestly higher on Tuesday, 11 June 2024, extending yesterdays gains, on tracking positive lead from Wall Street overnight and yen depreciation against greenback, with gains in semiconductor-related shares leading gains.
However, market gains capped as a wait-and-see mood prevailed ahead of meetings later in the week of the U.S. and Japanese central banks
At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average index advanced 96.63 points, or 0.25%, to 39,134.79. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange added 27.46 points, 1%, to 2,782.49.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Shares of chip-related issues advanced on tracking their Wall Street peers higher and as yen depreciated to in the lower 157 range against greenback. A weaker Japanese currency helps exporters as it inflates their repatriated profits. Tokyo Electron and Advantest climbed 2.2% and 1.6%, respectively.
Energy-related shares also advanced after crude oil futures contract for July ended Monday up almost 3% on expectations of solid global oil demand.
Daiwa Securities Group slipped 4.6% after the company announced the purchase of additional Aozora Bank shares on Tuesday. Aozora Bank gained 1.1%.
ECONOMIC NEWS: Japan M2 Money Stock Adds 1.9% On Year In May- The M2 money stock in Japan was up 1.9% on year in May, the Bank of Japan said on Tuesday - coming in at 1,259.0 trillion yen. That follows the 2.2% annual increase in April. The M3 money stock was up 1.3% on year in May, standing at 1,611.3 trillion yen - easing from 1.6% in the previous month. The L money stock rose 3.3% on year at 2,182.8 trillion yen, accelerating from 2.7% a month earlier.
CURRENCY NEWS: Japanese yen depreciated to lower 157 level against greenback on Monday. The dollar stood at 157.30 yen on Tuesday, up from 157.09 yen in New York and 157.01 yen in Tokyo on Monday.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 11 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayApple WWDC 2024 HighlightsModi 3.0 Cabinet Meeting LiveLatest News LIVEHyundai Motor India IPOGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon