Tuesday, November 18, 2025 | 04:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japan's Nikkei decline 3.22%

Japan's Nikkei decline 3.22%

Image

Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Japanese markets plummeted as tourism-related stocks continued to fall on China's travel alert. The Nikkei average nosedived 3.22 percent to 48,702.98, marking its biggest decline in more than seven months. The broader Topix index settled 2.88 percent lower at 3,251.10.

Cosmetics giant Shiseido fell 2.9 percent and carrier ANA Holdings dropped 1.3 percent. Technology investor SoftBank Group lost 7.5 percent, semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest declined 3.7 percent and Tokyo Electron gave up 5.5 percent.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Asian stocks tumble, China benchmark ends 0.81% lower

Asian stocks tumble, China benchmark ends 0.81% lower

Praveg bags LoA from Gujarat tourism for new resort project in Kutch

Praveg bags LoA from Gujarat tourism for new resort project in Kutch

Glenmark Pharma gets EC nod for acne drug Winlevi in 15 European countries

Glenmark Pharma gets EC nod for acne drug Winlevi in 15 European countries

Atal Realtech Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Atal Realtech Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Solar Industries India bags Rs 1,400-cr defence order from global clients

Solar Industries India bags Rs 1,400-cr defence order from global clients

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 3:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayPhysicswallah Share Price LIVE UpdatesGold-Silver Rate TodayOPPO Find X9 SeriesApple IPO 26 2 Dev Beta 3China 996 Work CultureLadki Bahin YojanaDPDP Rules Compliance TimelinePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon