Japan's Nikkei edged up by 0.16%
The Nikkei average edged up by 0.16 percent to 58,850.27 after data showed Tokyo's core inflation gauge eased to the slowest pace in more than a year.
Separate data revealed Japan's industrial output in January rose 2.2 percent from the previous month, marking the first expansion in three months. Retail sales rose 1.8 percent year-on-year, rebounding from a 0.9 percent decline in December.
The broader Topix index jumped 1.50 percent to 3,938.68. Sony shares soared 7.2 percent after the conglomerate expanded its ongoing share buyback program.
First Published: Feb 27 2026 | 5:04 PM IST