Friday, February 27, 2026 | 05:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japan's Nikkei edged up by 0.16%

Japan's Nikkei edged up by 0.16%

Last Updated : Feb 27 2026 | 5:04 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Japanese markets eked out modest gains to notch another record close even as chip names lagged on concerns over intensifying competition.

The Nikkei average edged up by 0.16 percent to 58,850.27 after data showed Tokyo's core inflation gauge eased to the slowest pace in more than a year.

Separate data revealed Japan's industrial output in January rose 2.2 percent from the previous month, marking the first expansion in three months. Retail sales rose 1.8 percent year-on-year, rebounding from a 0.9 percent decline in December.

The broader Topix index jumped 1.50 percent to 3,938.68. Sony shares soared 7.2 percent after the conglomerate expanded its ongoing share buyback program.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

China benchmark ends 0.39% up

China benchmark ends 0.39% up

India's April-January fiscal deficit at 63% of FY26 target

India's April-January fiscal deficit at 63% of FY26 target

India's share in global trade poised for a major leap

India's share in global trade poised for a major leap

Nifty March futures trade at premium

Nifty March futures trade at premium

Market under pressure; Nifty slips below 25,300 level

Market under pressure; Nifty slips below 25,300 level

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 27 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Highlights Stocks to Watch TodayStock Market Crash TodayOil Price OutlookIndia Semifinal Qualification ScenarioGold and Silver Rate todayDelhi Excise Policy CasePak Open War Against AfghanistanHoliday in MarchPakistan Afghanistan Conflict