Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japan's Nikkei ends marginally higher

Japan's Nikkei ends marginally higher

Last Updated : Jan 28 2026 | 4:51 PM IST
Japanese markets ended little changed as the Bank of Japan's December minutes showed board members supported further rate hikes if the outlook for growth and prices holds.

The Nikkei average finished marginally higher at 53,358.71 while the broader Topix index fell 0.79 percent to 3,535.49. Tech shares and AI-linked names gained ground, offsetting the drag from a stronger yen.

SoftBank Group Corp shares surged 3.7 percent after the Wall Street Journal reported that the company is in talks to invest up to $30 billion more in OpenAI.

China's Shanghai Composite index rise 0.27%

S J S Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 61.87% in the December 2025 quarter

Balaxi Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 12.07% in the December 2025 quarter

SBI Life Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 4.71% in the December 2025 quarter

Parijat Paper Mills standalone net profit rises 192.59% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

