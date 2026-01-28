Japan's Nikkei ends marginally higher

Japanese markets ended little changed as the Bank of Japan's December minutes showed board members supported further rate hikes if the outlook for growth and prices holds.

The Nikkei average finished marginally higher at 53,358.71 while the broader Topix index fell 0.79 percent to 3,535.49. Tech shares and AI-linked names gained ground, offsetting the drag from a stronger yen.

SoftBank Group Corp shares surged 3.7 percent after the Wall Street Journal reported that the company is in talks to invest up to $30 billion more in OpenAI.

