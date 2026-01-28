SBI Life Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 4.71% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.82% to Rs 30245.32 crore

Net profit of SBI Life Insurance Company rose 4.71% to Rs 576.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 550.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 21.82% to Rs 30245.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 24827.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.30245.3224827.542.032.40641.94593.53641.94593.53576.74550.82

