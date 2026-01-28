Wednesday, January 28, 2026 | 04:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
SBI Life Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 4.71% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 28 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

Sales rise 21.82% to Rs 30245.32 crore

Net profit of SBI Life Insurance Company rose 4.71% to Rs 576.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 550.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 21.82% to Rs 30245.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 24827.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales30245.3224827.54 22 OPM %2.032.40 -PBDT641.94593.53 8 PBT641.94593.53 8 NP576.74550.82 5

Parijat Paper Mills standalone net profit rises 192.59% in the December 2025 quarter

Aviva Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.89 crore in the December 2025 quarter

ACC consolidated net profit declines 62.98% in the December 2025 quarter

Sensex, Nifty end with strong gains; broader mrkt outperform

Acutaas Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 140.18% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

