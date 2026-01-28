S J S Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 61.87% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 36.39% to Rs 243.53 crore

Net profit of S J S Enterprises rose 61.87% to Rs 44.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 27.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 36.39% to Rs 243.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 178.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.243.53178.5629.3125.3574.6447.2660.2535.8644.6127.56

