Wednesday, January 28, 2026 | 04:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / S J S Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 61.87% in the December 2025 quarter

S J S Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 61.87% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 28 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

Sales rise 36.39% to Rs 243.53 crore

Net profit of S J S Enterprises rose 61.87% to Rs 44.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 27.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 36.39% to Rs 243.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 178.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales243.53178.56 36 OPM %29.3125.35 -PBDT74.6447.26 58 PBT60.2535.86 68 NP44.6127.56 62

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Balaxi Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 12.07% in the December 2025 quarter

Balaxi Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 12.07% in the December 2025 quarter

SBI Life Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 4.71% in the December 2025 quarter

SBI Life Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 4.71% in the December 2025 quarter

Parijat Paper Mills standalone net profit rises 192.59% in the December 2025 quarter

Parijat Paper Mills standalone net profit rises 192.59% in the December 2025 quarter

Aviva Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.89 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Aviva Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.89 crore in the December 2025 quarter

ACC consolidated net profit declines 62.98% in the December 2025 quarter

ACC consolidated net profit declines 62.98% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayBorder 2 Box Office Collection Day 5Tata Motors Q3 PreviewUGC New Rule Protests ExplainedMaruti Suzuki Q3 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayAjit Pawar Death in Plane CrashPersonal Finance