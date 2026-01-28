Parijat Paper Mills standalone net profit rises 192.59% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 13.45% to Rs 32.97 croreNet profit of Parijat Paper Mills rose 192.59% to Rs 1.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 13.45% to Rs 32.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 29.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales32.9729.06 13 OPM %7.493.20 -PBDT2.130.80 166 PBT1.900.64 197 NP1.580.54 193
First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 4:51 PM IST