Parijat Paper Mills standalone net profit rises 192.59% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.45% to Rs 32.97 crore

Net profit of Parijat Paper Mills rose 192.59% to Rs 1.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 13.45% to Rs 32.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 29.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.32.9729.067.493.202.130.801.900.641.580.54

Powered by Capital Market - Live News