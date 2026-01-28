Wednesday, January 28, 2026 | 04:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
China's Shanghai Composite index rise 0.27%

Last Updated : Jan 28 2026 | 4:51 PM IST
Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Wednesday ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest-rate decision and earnings from mega-cap tech earnings.

The dollar sank to levels last seen four years ago after U.S. President Donald Trump said he was not concerned about the weakening.

Gold broke through $5250 for the first time as U.S.-Iran tensions escalated and a partial U.S. government shutdown loomed over an immigration dispute.

Oil prices were steady in Aian trade following a dramatic 3 percent surge on Tuesday, the sharpest daily increase in months, after a winter storm disrupted U.S. crude output and exports.

 

China's Shanghai Composite index rose 0.27 percent to 4,151.24 as a firmer PBOC fixing lifted the offshore yuan to a 32-month high.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rallied 2.58 percent to 27,826.91 after China Vanke secured a 2.36-billion-yuan (US$339.3 million) loan from Shenzhen Metro Group, its largest shareholder, to repay bond principal and interest.

S J S Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 61.87% in the December 2025 quarter

Balaxi Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 12.07% in the December 2025 quarter

SBI Life Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 4.71% in the December 2025 quarter

Parijat Paper Mills standalone net profit rises 192.59% in the December 2025 quarter

Aviva Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.89 crore in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

