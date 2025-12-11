Thursday, December 11, 2025 | 07:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japan's Nikkei slumps 0.9%

Japan's Nikkei slumps 0.9%

Image

Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 7:50 PM IST
The Japanese benchmark Nikkei 225 Index slumped 0.9 percent to close trading at 50,148.82. The day's trading range was between 49,932.5 and 50,864.

Mitsui jumped 4.85 percent. Panasonic Corp. as well as Advantest Corp. both followed with gains of more than 4.4 percent. Toppan Printing added 3.2 percent followed by Chugai Pharmaceutical that added 2.8 percent.

SoftBank Group Corp. led losses with a decline of 7.7 percent. Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma also declined 6.2 percent. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Mitsui Mining and Smelting Co. and Taiyo Yuden all declined more than 4 percent.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

China Shanghai Composite index slips 0.7%

China Shanghai Composite index slips 0.7%

RBI accords prior approval for acquisition of up to 9.99% stake in Suryoday Small Finance Bank

RBI accords prior approval for acquisition of up to 9.99% stake in Suryoday Small Finance Bank

TCC Concept allots 76,112 equity shares on preferential basis

TCC Concept allots 76,112 equity shares on preferential basis

Tata Power bags Jejuri Hinjewadi Power Transmission project

Tata Power bags Jejuri Hinjewadi Power Transmission project

Astra Microwave Products secures order worth Rs 171.38 cr

Astra Microwave Products secures order worth Rs 171.38 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 7:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayCorona Remedies IPO AllotmentWakefit Innovations IPO Allotment Digital Ad FraudGold 2026 OutlookSBI Card's New Lounge RulesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon