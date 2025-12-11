Tata Power bags Jejuri Hinjewadi Power Transmission project

The Project SPV, Jejuri Hinjewadi Power Transmission, will be developed on a Build-Own-Operate Transfer basis to provide transmission services for 35 years from the Scheduled Commercial Operation Date (SCOD), set 24 months after the SPV transfer.
The project includes construction and commissioning of approximately 115 km of 400 kV double-circuit (D/c) line between Jejuri and Hinjewadi and extension of 400 kV GIS line bays at substations in both locations.
The annual transmission charges are Rs 155.78 crore.
