Thursday, December 11, 2025 | 07:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / China Shanghai Composite index slips 0.7%

China Shanghai Composite index slips 0.7%

Image

Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 7:50 PM IST
Asian markets witnessed weak sentiment in Thursday's trading as markets digested the Fed's widely expected rate cut, the forward guidance for 2026 and beyond, as well as the extent of dissent in the FOMC decision.

Though markets turned cautious in the aftermath of the Fed's projection of a single rate cut for 2026, losses were limited by the less-than-expected hawkishness in the Fed's guidance.

China's Shanghai Composite Index slid 0.7 percent to finish trading at 3,873.32, versus the previous close of 3900.50. The day's trading ranged between 3,862.82 and 3,904.96.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

RBI accords prior approval for acquisition of up to 9.99% stake in Suryoday Small Finance Bank

RBI accords prior approval for acquisition of up to 9.99% stake in Suryoday Small Finance Bank

TCC Concept allots 76,112 equity shares on preferential basis

TCC Concept allots 76,112 equity shares on preferential basis

Tata Power bags Jejuri Hinjewadi Power Transmission project

Tata Power bags Jejuri Hinjewadi Power Transmission project

Astra Microwave Products secures order worth Rs 171.38 cr

Astra Microwave Products secures order worth Rs 171.38 cr

Oswal Pumps receives order worth Rs 380 cr from MSEDCL

Oswal Pumps receives order worth Rs 380 cr from MSEDCL

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 7:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayCorona Remedies IPO AllotmentWakefit Innovations IPO Allotment Digital Ad FraudGold 2026 OutlookSBI Card's New Lounge RulesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon