TCC Concept allots 76,112 equity shares on preferential basis

TCC Concept allots 76,112 equity shares on preferential basis

Image

Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 7:04 PM IST

Increases stake in Pepperfry by 0.23% to 98.98%

TCC Concept has allotted 76,112 equity shares of Rs 10 each at an issue price of Rs 557.9445 (including a premium of Rs 547.9445) aggregating to Rs 4.24 crore on preferential basis to person other than the promoter group, being a shareholder of Pepperfry, for consideration other than cash, in lieu of additional acquisition of 0.23% stake in Pepperfry on a fully diluted basis by way of a share swap.

Pursuant to this transaction, the Company's total stake in Pepperfry Limited on fully diluted basis has increased to 98.98%.

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 6:46 PM IST

