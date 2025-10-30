Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 04:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Japanese markets end on a flat note

Japanese markets end on a flat note

Image

Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Japanese markets ended on a flat note after the Bank of Japan kept interest rates on hold. The Nikkei finished marginally higher at 51,325.61, notching a record high earlier on the back of a weaker yen. The broader Topix index settled 0.69 percent higher at 3,300.79.

The Bank of Japan left interest rate unchanged as expected but hinted at future hikes as inflation remains above target.

The policy board of the Bank of Japan decided, by a 7-2 majority vote, to hold the uncollateralized overnight call rate at around 0.5 percent.

Previously, the BoJ had raised the benchmark rate to the current level from 0.25 percent in January.

 

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

