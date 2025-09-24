Wednesday, September 24, 2025 | 05:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese markets end slightly higher

Japanese markets end slightly higher

Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Japanese markets ended slightly higher as traders returned to their desks after a public holiday.

The Nikkei average closed up 0.30 percent at a record high of 45,630.31, reversing early losses. The broader Topix index edged up by 0.23 percent to 3,170.45.

Industrial manufacturer IHI soared 9.7 percent and tech investor SoftBank Group surged 6 percent while utility Tokyo Electric Power gave up 4.9 percent.

Investors shrugged off data that showed Japanese manufacturing activity shrank more than expected in September to hit a six-month low.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 4:52 PM IST

