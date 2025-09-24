Wednesday, September 24, 2025 | 04:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NTPC announces commissioning of 9.9 MW wind capacity at Bhuj

NTPC announces commissioning of 9.9 MW wind capacity at Bhuj

Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
NTPC announced that that part capacity of 9.9 MW Wind out of the total installed capacity of 92.4 MW (Wind) Project located in Bhuj, Gujarat of Ayana Renewable Power Four, a subsidiary of Ayana Renewable Power, a wholly owned subsidiary of its joint venture ONGC NTPC Green, is declared on Commercial Operation w.e.f. 24 September 2025.

The current commercial capacity of NTPC Green Energy Limited Group stands at 7372.575 MW. With the addition of this capacity, the total installed capacity of the NGEL Group will increase to 7382.475 MW.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 4:21 PM IST

