Nifty September futures trade at premium

Nifty September futures trade at premium

Image

Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

Axis Bank, Reliance Industries and State Bank of India were the top-traded contracts

The Nifty September 2025 futures closed at 25,113, a premium of 56.10 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,056.90 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index lost 112.60 points or 0.45% to 25,056.90.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.96% to 10.52.

Axis Bank, Reliance Industries and State Bank of India were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The September 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 30 September 2025.

 

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 4:18 PM IST

