Japanese markets fall notably

Japanese markets fall notably

Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Japanese markets fell notably after mixed earnings from Apple and Amazon and concerns about continued investments by major tech players.

The Nikkei average gave up 0.66 percent to close at 40,799.60 while the broader Topix index settled 0.19 percent higher at 2,948.65.

Chip-equipment maker Tokyo Electron plummeted 18 percent after slashing its profit forecast, saying it now sees slower-than-expected recovery in demand from logic chipmakers.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Chinese shares decline on weakening manufacturing data

Nifty settles below 24,600 level; broader mkt underperforms; pharma shares tumble

Ministry of Coal says seven blocks successfully auctioned in 12th round of commercial auctions

Pound slumps to two and half month low against dollar; GBPINR slide below 116 mark

Nifty slides below 24,650; oil & gas shares decline

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 4:46 PM IST

