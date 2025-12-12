NCAER Report Highlights Skilling and Small Enterprises as Key Drivers for Job Creation and 8% GDP Growth Vision

The report cites that the increase in employment is primarily due to the rise in self-employment, while transition to a skilled labour force has been slow. Strengthening employment opportunities in labour-intensive manufacturing and services sectors could help sustain GDP growth at around 8%, consistent with the vision of Viksit Bharat.
Regarding persistent challenges in generating employment despite a distinct demographic advantage, on the supply side, Indias workforce could benefit greatly from upskilling, particularly with the advent of new technologies and AI. Medium-skilled jobs dominate employment growth, especially in services whereas manufacturing remains low-skill intensive.
The report estimates the multiplier effects of inter-sectoral linkages to project that a moderate growth in Gross Output (GO) of the relatively more labour-intensive sub-sectors within manufacturing and services will lead to multi-fold job creation by 2030 53% in the textile, garments, and related industries in manufacturing and 79% more jobs in trade, hotel and related services.
