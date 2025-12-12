Friday, December 12, 2025 | 03:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Government Boosts Textile Sector with NTTM, PM-MITRA Parks and Startup Schemes to Drive Innovation, Exports and Job Creation

Government Boosts Textile Sector with NTTM, PM-MITRA Parks and Startup Schemes to Drive Innovation, Exports and Job Creation

Image

Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
The Government is advancing Indias textile sector through initiatives like the National Technical Textiles Mission (NTTM) with a ₹1,480 crore outlay, fostering innovation via the GREAT Scheme that funds start-ups up to ₹50 lakh each, alongside 35 promotional events to boost market awareness. Complementary schemes under Startup India and skilling under SAMARTH have strengthened entrepreneurship and trained 5.4 lakh beneficiaries across the textile value chain.

To enhance exports and competitiveness, seven PM MITRA Parks are being developed across key states to create integrated infrastructure and cut logistics costs. Despite a 1.8% dip in exports during AprilOctober 2025, Indias textile and apparel exports touched US$ 37.76 billion in FY 202425 , reflecting resilience and growth across over 100 international markets , supported by government efforts in diversification and market development.

 

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 3:44 PM IST

