Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty December futures trade at premium

Nifty December futures trade at premium

Image

Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 4:31 PM IST



The Nifty December 2025 futures closed at 26,148, a premium of 101.05 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 26,046.95 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index jumped 148.40 points or 0.57% to 24,046.95.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 2.81% to 10.11.

Hindustan Zinc, Kaynes Technology India and Vedanta were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The December 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 30 December 2025.

 

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 4:20 PM IST

