Thursday, July 24, 2025 | 03:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese markets see strong gains on trade deal

Japanese markets see strong gains on trade deal

Image

Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Japanese stocks logged strong gains for a second straight session on optimism over the new U.S.-Japan trade deal.

The Nikkei average ended up 1.59 percent at 41,826.34, after having crossed the psychological 42,000 mark earlier for the first time since July of last year.

The broader Topix index surged to 2,986.63 for the first time ever before settling 1.75 percent higher at 2,977.55.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

China's Shanghai Composite index ends 0.65% higher

China's Shanghai Composite index ends 0.65% higher

Board of Coromandel International approves acquisition of additional stake in Baobab Mining and Chemicals Corporation

Board of Coromandel International approves acquisition of additional stake in Baobab Mining and Chemicals Corporation

Oracle Financial Services rises after Q1 PAT jumps 4% YoY

Oracle Financial Services rises after Q1 PAT jumps 4% YoY

Nifty trades with limited losses as IT stocks drag; global tensions weigh on market sentiment

Nifty trades with limited losses as IT stocks drag; global tensions weigh on market sentiment

VA Tech Wabag secures Rs 2,332-cr desalination project in Saudi Arabia

VA Tech Wabag secures Rs 2,332-cr desalination project in Saudi Arabia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 3:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDr Reddys Laboratories Q1 ResultBrigade Hotel Ventures IPOParliament Monsoon Session LIVESavy Infra IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon