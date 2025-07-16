Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 04:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Japanese shares end on a flat note

Japanese shares end on a flat note

Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
Japanese stocks fluctuated before ending on a flat note due to U.S. tariff worries and uncertainty surrounding the elections to the upper house.

The Nikkei average finished marginally lower at 39,663.40 while the broader Topix index slipped 0.21 percent to 2,819.40.

Chip-related heavyweights continued to climb after the U.S. lifted export curbs to China. Advantest rose 0.6 percent and Tokyo Electron rallied 1.8 percent.

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 4:20 PM IST

