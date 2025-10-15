Wednesday, October 15, 2025 | 05:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese shares rebound after declining in the previous session

Japanese shares rebound after declining in the previous session

Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Japanese markets rebounded after falling sharply on Tuesday due to uncertainties surrounding political situation in the country and concerns over renewed U.S.-China trade frictions.

The Nikkei average rallied 1.76 percent to 47,672.67, after having fallen 2.6 percent in the previous session. The broader Topix index settled 1.58 percent higher at 3,183.64 as the country's first sale of government bonds since the collapse of the ruling coalition drew firm demand.

Semiconductor-related stocks rebounded, with SoftBank Group surging 5.1 percent and Advantest adding 2.2 percent.

Online retailer Mercari soared 14.2 percent after announcing it was pulling out of its on-demand employment service.

 

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 4:54 PM IST

