Wednesday, October 15, 2025 | 04:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HDFC AMC gains after Q2 PAT jumps 24% YoY to Rs 718 cr

HDFC AMC gains after Q2 PAT jumps 24% YoY to Rs 718 cr

Image

Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

HDFC Asset Management Company advanced 2.90% to Rs 5,756.55 after the company's standalone net profit jumped 24.47% to Rs 718.06 crore on a 6.05% increase in total income to Rs 1,121.92 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations in the second quarter of FY26 stood at Rs 1,026.04 crore, registering a growth of 15.64% year-on-year (YoY).

Profit before tax in the September 2025 quarter stood at Rs 875.59 crore, up 1.96% YoY.

Operating profit for the quarter ended 30 September 2025 was Rs 779.6 crore, up 13.29% from Rs 688.1 crore posted in the same period a year ago.

 

The AMC had a QAAUM of Rs 8,81,400 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2025 compared to Rs 7,58,800 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2024, 11.4% market share in QAAUM of the mutual fund industry.

QAAUM in actively managed equity-oriented funds, i.e., equity-oriented QAAUM excluding index funds, stood at Rs 5,34,300 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2025 with a market share of 12.9%. The AMC is among the largest actively managed equity-oriented mutual fund managers in the country.

Also Read

AI Agents

We360.ai Raises $2M Led by GSF to Power AI Agents for Enterprise IT & BFSI Workforce Analytics

Wi-Fi 8 network (Source: TP-Link)

Wi-Fi 8 enters testing: What next-gen wireless connectivity means for you

Chalet Hotels, Hotels

Chalet Hotel launches premium lifestyle brand Athiva, eyes rapid expansion

China population

China raises civil service hiring age to 38 to tackle shrinking workforce

Pothole

Bengaluru pothole filling picks up pace after residents' tax warning

The ratio of equity and non-equity oriented QAAUM is 65:35, compared to the industry ratio of 56:44 for the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

As of 30 September 2025, 70% of the companys total monthly average AUM is contributed by individual investors compared to 61% for the industry.

According to the company, 13.1 million systematic transactions with a value of Rs 4,510 crore were processed during the month of September 2025.

As of 30 September 2025, total live accounts stood at 26.0 million. Unique customers, as identified by PAN or PEKRN, now stand at 14.5 million as of 30 September 2025, compared to 57.0 million for the industry a penetration of 25%.

Meanwhile, the companys board has approved the issuance of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 1:1 to the members of the company as of the record date. The record date for determining the entitlement of members to receive bonus equity shares is fixed as Wednesday, 26 November 2025.

HDFC Asset Management Company (HDFC AMC) is the investment manager of HDFC Mutual Fund, one of the largest mutual funds in the country. The AMC has a diversified asset class mix across equity and fixed income/others. It also has a countrywide network of branches along with a diversified distribution network comprising banks, independent financial advisors, and national distributors.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Blue Dart unveils 50,558 sqm green integrated ground hub in Pataudi, Haryana

Blue Dart unveils 50,558 sqm green integrated ground hub in Pataudi, Haryana

TCS extends partnership with Kingfisher Plc

TCS extends partnership with Kingfisher Plc

Schaeffler India to participate at IREE 2025

Schaeffler India to participate at IREE 2025

Nifty October futures trade at premium

Nifty October futures trade at premium

Tata Comm Q2 PAT drops 27% YoY to Rs 183 cr

Tata Comm Q2 PAT drops 27% YoY to Rs 183 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 3:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksEternal Q2 Results PreviewGold-Silver Price TodayHaryana IPS Suicide CaseTop Muhurat PicksDiwali 2025 WeatherUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon