Tuesday, June 24, 2025 | 04:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese shares rise sharply

Japanese shares rise sharply

Image

Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
Japanese markets rose sharply, led by technology stocks. The Nikkei average closed 1.14 percent higher at 38,790.56 after touching 38,990.11, its highest since mid-February earlier in the day. The broader Topix index settled 0.73 percent higher at 2,781,35.

Advantest rose 1.6 percent, Tokyo Electron rallied 3.7 percent and SoftBank Group surged 5.6 percent.

A stronger yen weighed on exporters, with Honda Motor falling 1.1 percent and Nissan tumbling 2.6 percent. Inpex Corp plunged 6.8 percent as oil extended losses after settling more than 7 percent on Monday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Asian shares rally, Chinese benchmark surge 1.15%

Asian shares rally, Chinese benchmark surge 1.15%

Sensex ends 158 pts higher, Nifty settles above 25,000; VIX slides 2.88%

Sensex ends 158 pts higher, Nifty settles above 25,000; VIX slides 2.88%

HCL Technologies collaborates with AMD

HCL Technologies collaborates with AMD

Infosys announces strategic collaboration with Zoetis

Infosys announces strategic collaboration with Zoetis

Tata Consumer Products allots 580 equity shares under ESOP

Tata Consumer Products allots 580 equity shares under ESOP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 3:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayIsrael-Iran Ceasefire England vs India 1st Test LIVE UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOHDB Financial IPOUGC Net 2025 Exam Date Garena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon