HCL Technologies collaborates with AMD

Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

To enterprise digital transformation worldwide through advanced solutions in AI, digital and cloud

HCL Technologies (HCLTech) and AMD (NASDAQ: AMD), a leader in high-performance and adaptive computing, have announced a strategic alliance to accelerate enterprise digital transformation worldwide through advanced solutions in AI, digital and cloud.

This collaboration combines the strengths of both companies to create a robust digital ecosystem that boosts enterprise digital transformation and enhances customer experience. By co-investing in innovation labs and training programs, HCLTech and AMD aim to provide enterprises with innovative tools that unlock new business opportunities and enhance operational efficiency.

The joint development centers established through this alliance will serve as testbeds for advanced technologies, conducting proof-of-concept tests to hasten the time-to-market for innovative enterprise tools. Workforce training and reskilling initiatives will ensure that enterprises are well-equipped to navigate the evolving digital landscape.

 

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 3:46 PM IST

