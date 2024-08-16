Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese stocks soar as Nikkei races above 38000 mark

Japanese stocks soar as Nikkei races above 38000 mark

Image

Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
Japanese markets soared as the yen gave back some of its recent gains. Strong cues from overnight US markets also boosted the stocks. The Nikkei average soared 3.64 percent to 38,062.67, recording its best weekly gain in more than four years. The broader Topix index also settled 2.99 percent higher at 2,678.60. Rally was broad based with index heavyweight Fast Retailing jumping 6.2 percent and Fujikura spiking 11.4 percent. Nikkei has now largely rebounded from the brutal selloff last week, where the higher interest rate from the Bank of Japan made investors who had borrowed in yen and invested in dollar assets sell their holdings to cover the higher costs in the carry trades deals. US stocks soared yesterday with the S&P 500 jumping 1.6%, marking its sixth straight gain.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

food, food prices, FAO, good food

FDI in food processing sector down 30% to Rs 5,037 crore in 2023-24

Sheikh Hasina

Another murder case filed against Bangladesh former PM Sheikh Hasina

Doctor Protest, Protest

Kolkata rape-murder case: Delhi doctors' indefinite strike enters fifth day

Hindustan Zinc

Commodity major Hindustan Zinc offer for sale gets bids for Rs 3,150 crore

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata, Bengal CM

LIVE news: Bengal CM Mamata leads protest rally in Kolkata, demands justice for RG Kar doctor

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 4:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayAmrit Udyan Booking DetailsWeather UpdateSaraswati Saree Depot IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon