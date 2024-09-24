Surveys have progressively increased satisfaction rating of GST by users

Business Standard
Last Updated : Sep 24 2024 | 5:16 PM IST
At the National Conference on GST organized by ASSOCHAM, Chief Guest Shashank Priya Special Secretary & Member -GST, CBIC stated that we have completed seven years of implementation of GST. We have done well. There have been yearly surveys which have progressively increased the satisfaction rating of the GST by the users. The revenues have been seeing an uptrend. We have tried to make sure that use of technology and automation makes life easier for the taxpayers. He further noted that industry has demanded full GST transferability between different states for GSTs having the same PAN. There are also demands that the recipient should not be made responsible for non-deposit of GST by the supplier.
First Published: Sep 24 2024 | 5:04 PM IST

