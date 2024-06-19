Business Standard
Jardine Henderson reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.32 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 19 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales decline 8.83% to Rs 5.06 crore
Net Loss of Jardine Henderson reported to Rs 1.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.83% to Rs 5.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.16% to Rs 26.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 27.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales5.065.55 -9 26.3827.24 -3 OPM %-13.833.78 -2.961.51 - PBDT-0.700.21 PL 0.780.41 90 PBT-0.700.21 PL 0.780.41 90 NP-1.32-0.97 -36 0.16-0.77 LP
First Published: Jun 19 2024 | 7:26 AM IST

