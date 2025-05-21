Jasch Gauging Technologies standalone net profit declines 17.41% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 17.93% to Rs 14.14 croreNet profit of Jasch Gauging Technologies declined 17.41% to Rs 4.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 17.93% to Rs 14.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 8.48% to Rs 14.68 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 11.35% to Rs 52.73 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 59.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales14.1417.23 -18 52.7359.48 -11 OPM %28.6436.04 -29.4531.64 - PBDT6.046.92 -13 20.9822.39 -6 PBT5.836.69 -13 20.1021.51 -7 NP4.084.94 -17 14.6816.04 -8
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content