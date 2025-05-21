Jasch Industries standalone net profit rises 232.47% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.95% to Rs 49.79 croreNet profit of Jasch Industries rose 232.47% to Rs 2.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 25.95% to Rs 49.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 39.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 16.78% to Rs 7.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.17% to Rs 183.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 171.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales49.7939.53 26 183.88171.58 7 OPM %7.913.67 -7.398.79 - PBDT3.821.66 130 12.7614.72 -13 PBT3.080.96 221 9.7412.02 -19 NP2.560.77 232 7.499.00 -17
