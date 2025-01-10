Business Standard

Jash Engineering edges higher after order book rises to Rs 924 crore

Last Updated : Jan 10 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Jash Engineering advanced 1.38% to Rs 589.40 after the company reported 7.07% increase in its consolidated order book position to Rs 924 crore as on 01 January 2025 from Rs 863 crore as on 01 January 2024.

In December 2024, Jash Engineering secured new orders worth Rs 80 crore, representing a 142.42% year-over-year increase. Domestic orders accounted for Rs 24 crore, while international orders contributed Rs 56 crore.

The significant contributors to the monthly order booking of December 2024 are GVPR Engineers - Hyderabad, Aryan Agro Business - Mumbai & Welspun Michigan - Mumbai from India and Bianchard Hydroelectric Project -USA, Little Manistee - USA & Lander Street - USA from international market.

 

As of 01 January 2025, the order book comprised Rs 320 crore from the Indian market and Rs 604 crore from international markets, with the USA contributing Rs 375 crore, the UK contributing Rs 22 crore, and the rest of the world accounting for orders worth Rs 207 crore.

Furthermore, the company has negotiated orders worth Rs 34 crore, awaiting formal purchase orders from clients. These negotiated orders are typically converted into confirmed orders within two months.

Jash Engineering manufactures engineering products for wastewater treatment. The company offers products for use in water and wastewater pumping stations and treatment plants, storm water pumping stations, water transmission lines, desalination, power, steel, cement, paper & pulp, petrochemicals, chemicals, fertilisers and other process plants.

