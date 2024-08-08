Business Standard
Inspirisys Solutions reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.49 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 5:54 PM IST
Sales rise 20.92% to Rs 104.15 crore
Net profit of Inspirisys Solutions reported to Rs 2.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 20.92% to Rs 104.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 86.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales104.1586.13 21 OPM %5.738.14 -PBDT4.605.13 -10 PBT3.533.83 -8 NP2.49-3.18 LP
First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 5:34 PM IST

