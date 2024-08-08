Inspirisys Solutions reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.49 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.92% to Rs 104.15 crore

Net profit of Inspirisys Solutions reported to Rs 2.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 20.92% to Rs 104.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 86.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.104.1586.135.738.144.605.133.533.832.49-3.18