Khadim India consolidated net profit declines 60.61% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Khadim India declined 60.61% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 2.59% to Rs 153.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 157.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.153.89157.9811.3011.5611.1612.310.912.220.651.65