Sensex slides 68 pts; realty shares decline

The key equity benchmarks traded with minor cuts in the mid-morning trade. Sentiment drew some support from broader Asian market strength and easing geopolitical tensions linked to Greenland, but sustained foreign fund outflows and mixed corporate earnings kept investor sentiment cautious. The Nifty traded above the 25,200 level. Realty shares extended losses for the fifth consecutive trading session.

At 11:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, dropped 67.91 points or 0.08% to 82,239.46. The Nifty 50 index fell 15.70 points or 0.06% to 25,275.30.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index declined 0.05% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.78%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,657 shares rose and 2,139 shares fell. A total of 202 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index fell 0.93% to 775.20. The index tumbled 9.12% over the past five consecutive trading sessions.

Anant Raj (down 2.54%), Brigade Enterprises (down 2.37%), Lodha Developers (down 1.9%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 1.7%), Godrej Properties (down 1.3%), SignatureGlobal India (down 0.97%), DLF (down 0.51%), Sobha (down 0.25%), Oberoi Realty (down 0.11%) and Phoenix Mills (down 0.07%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Bandhan Bank jumped 4.66% after the bank reported an 83.9% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 205.99 crore on a 7.8% increase in total income to Rs 6,122.24 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q2 FY26.

InfoBeans Technologies tumbled 5.45% after the company reported a 15% drop in net profit to Rs 19 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 23 crore in Q2 FY26.

Premier Energies fell 3.64%. The company reported a 53.44% surge in consolidated net profit of Rs 391.62 crore in Q3 FY26 compared with Rs 255.22 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 13.02% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,936.46 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

Global Markets:

Asian markets rose on Friday, tracking Wall Street gains as geopolitical concerns eased and investors looked ahead to the Bank of Japans decision.

The central bank is expected to hold rates at 0.75%, according to media reports.

Japans headline inflation rate in December slowed sharply to 2.1%, its lowest level since March 2022. Its core inflation rate came in at 2.4% on the year.

Some tech stocks in Asia fell after shares of California-based Intel plummeted 13% in after-hours U.S. trading on its soft guidance for the current quarter, despite posting fourth-quarter earnings beats Thursday.

Overnight in the U.S., the main benchmarks extended their gains from the previous session after Greenland tensions eased.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 306.78 points, or 0.63%, and closed at 49,384.01. The 30-stock index recovered from the losses seen earlier this week following President Donald Trumps new Europe tariffs announcement.

The S&P 500 climbed 0.55% and ended at 6,913.35. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.91% and settled at 23,436.02, supported by gains in Nvidia, Microsoft, and Meta Platforms.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News