Jay Ushin standalone net profit declines 15.27% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.19% to Rs 228.90 croreNet profit of Jay Ushin declined 15.27% to Rs 2.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.19% to Rs 228.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 185.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 14.21% to Rs 12.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.76% to Rs 855.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 726.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales228.90185.81 23 855.20726.25 18 OPM %4.312.24 -4.353.52 - PBDT9.455.39 75 34.3026.84 28 PBT4.362.46 77 17.3116.30 6 NP2.943.47 -15 12.2614.29 -14
