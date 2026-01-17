Jayaswal Neco Industries standalone net profit declines 3.69% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.25% to Rs 1727.23 crore

Net profit of Jayaswal Neco Industries declined 3.69% to Rs 74.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 76.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 4.25% to Rs 1727.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1656.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1727.231656.8417.9715.92184.74127.01108.9252.5774.0976.93

