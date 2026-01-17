Saturday, January 17, 2026 | 04:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jayaswal Neco Industries standalone net profit declines 3.69% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 17 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

Sales rise 4.25% to Rs 1727.23 crore

Net profit of Jayaswal Neco Industries declined 3.69% to Rs 74.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 76.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 4.25% to Rs 1727.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1656.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1727.231656.84 4 OPM %17.9715.92 -PBDT184.74127.01 45 PBT108.9252.57 107 NP74.0976.93 -4

First Published: Jan 17 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

