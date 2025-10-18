Saturday, October 18, 2025 | 09:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jayatma Enterprises standalone net profit declines 6.25% in the September 2025 quarter

Jayatma Enterprises standalone net profit declines 6.25% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 18 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs 0.16 crore

Net profit of Jayatma Enterprises declined 6.25% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.160.16 0 OPM %-143.75-37.50 -PBDT0.170.25 -32 PBT0.150.23 -35 NP0.150.16 -6

First Published: Oct 18 2025 | 7:59 AM IST

